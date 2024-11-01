BJP leaders ridicule KTR on proposed padayatra

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the reports of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s padayatra, asking what moral right he has for the walkathon when “BRS government denied such permissions to Opposition leaders”.

Mr. Sanjay recalled how he was attacked by BRS cadre when he did a padayatra during its rule. “Let LoP in the Assembly K. Chandrasekhar Rao come out in the open to speak on people’s issues. KCR is enjoying in his farmhouse and ignoring people’s issues and KTR plans a padayatra,” he said.

At another press conference, Medak MP Raghunandan Rao questioned the morality of KTR’s padayatra after ruling Telangana for 10 years ‘ruthlessly’ without meeting people. KTR did not meet people in 10 years and did not let people meet him, he said.

Responding to KTR’s reported claims that he once wanted to leave politics due to a vitiated atmosphere, he said, “No one is forcing KTR to stay in politics. There won’t be any change even if he leaves politics.”