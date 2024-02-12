BJP leaders plan five bus tours in Telangana to cover Parliament constituencies

February 12, 2024 03:56 am | Updated 03:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take out five separate bus tours led by senior leaders to cover all the 17 Parliament constituencies between February 20 and March 1 with road shows and public meetings in all mandal, district and Assembly constituencies, announced Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference after releasing the official poster of the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatras’ in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and other leaders, Mr. Reddy said each of the tours will cover two to three Assembly constituencies with top leaders participating in the public meetings.

The plan includes Komaram Bheem tour (Adilabad, Peddapalli and Nizamabad parliament constituencies), Shatavahana tour (Karimnagar, Medak, Zaheerabad and Chevella constituencies), Kakatiya tour (Khammam, Warangal and Mahabubabad constituencies), Bhagyanagar tour (Bhuvanagiri, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri constituencies) and Krishnamma tour (Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda constituencies).

The BJP leader said the party will contest in all the constituencies with an effort to win maximum number of seats, taking advantage of the “pro-Modi” mood among the people from “Kashmir to Kanyakumari” to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a record third term in power.

“Mr. Modi has got a bigger majority in the second term and is on the way to increase the numbers further in the coming elections. His government is known to have taken courageous decisions like abrogating Article 370 and building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Several welfare measures for the uplift of the poor have been taken. No opposition coalition can stand up to to him,” he maintained.

The fight in Telangana will be between BJP and the Congress even as the BRS is fast losing ground, he said and added, “The electoral fight will be between stability and instability — corrupt, family-run parties as against the country’s development and cultural renaissance.”

Education sector neglected

Earlier, participating in several development programmes in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency, which comes under the Secunderabad parliament constituency, he lambasted the government for allocating meagre funds to schools beset with crumbling infrastructure.

The Minister also accused the previous BRS regime of diverting funds disbursed by the Centre for the upkeep of schools to other works. Hostels under various departments are in a bad shape and students have been resorting to extreme steps due to this neglect, he said. A proposal to set up a hostel for children from minority communities with Central funds is pending due to non-allotment of land, he said.