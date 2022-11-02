‘BJP leaders making false allegations, it has no public support’

TRS on the side of right (Dharmam) side, and we will win: Jagadish Reddy

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy accused BJP leaders of making false allegations in frustration. He said that it has no public support and it was visible in the campaign itself.

“BJP MLA Eatala Rajender who said that law and order were in control has been making false allegations now. He is on the side of Kauravas and it was sure that they will get defeated. Mr. Rajender has been trying to create trouble for TRS Government for the past two years,” said Mr. Jagadish Reddy.

Speaking to reporters along with MP Lingaiaha Yadav, MLC Banda Prakash, Dasoju Shravan and others at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said that gundas from Hyderabad came to Palivela village and attacked TRS leaders including ZP Chairman Jagadish and Rytu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy with the irritation of knowing that they are not getting majority in the village. Asked about the injuries in the alleged attacks on the BJP leaders he sarcastically commented: “The stones thrown by BJP activists fell on them.”

“See our history in the last years after formation of Telangana State. TRS activists never attacked others. It was in the culture of BJP to attack. Similar attacks took place at West Bengal where people taught a lesson to that party. There were incidents in BJP ruled states where people fought against the government went missing,” commented the Minister.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy declined to respond when asked about the calls being received by the MLAs of ruling party to resign, stating that he could not speak on byelections and he was not supposed to.

The Minister wanted to know under what position AICC leader Rahul Gandhi has taken up Bharat Jodo Yatra.