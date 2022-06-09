BJP leaders inspect national executive meet venue

BJP leaders led by national general secretary Tarun Chugh, organising secretary B.L. Santosh and others inspecting the arrangements for the national executive meeting of the party at Novotel in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

June 09, 2022 23:51 IST

Party to hold two-day brainstorming sessions from July 2

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders led by national general secretary Tarun Chugh, organising secretary B.L. Santosh and others have been holding day long brainstorming sessions in the last two days to plan for the proposed national executive meeting to be held here at HICC-Novotel on July 2 and 3.

Telangana party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, former MLC N. Ramchander, senior leaders P. Muralidhar Rao, S. Malla Reddy, former MLAs Ch. Ramachandra Reddy, NVSS Prabhakar, N. Indrasena Reddy, former MP Jitender Reddy, and many others trooped to the proposed Madhapur venue in the morning.

Representatives of the covention hall and hotel took them around where the meeting place, exclusive lounges for the VVIPs like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, national president J.P. Nadda and many others, dining area and other details were discussed.

The party is said to have reserved more than 200 rooms in the hotel for the meeting in which the Chief Ministers of all the BJP-ruled States will also be present to discuss the strategy for the key State Assembly elections to Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and of course, the forthcoming President and Vice President elections.

Mr. Chugh chaired meetings of various committees formed to look into the various aspects of organising the national executive meeting which is being held here after many years like those in charge of the reception committee, food, transport and other arrangements.

The choice of Hyderabad as the venue comes in the backdrop of party top leadership wanting to make Telangana as its next big foray into the south after Karnataka.

“The meeting could easily have been held in any of the BJP-ruled states but the leadership immediately accepted the idea of twin cities playing the host to ensure the cadre get a boost to fight the TRS in the Assembly elections scheduled next year,” said party sources, not willing to be identified.

Mr. Modi’s recent meeting with the GHMC corporators and also the Telangana leadership group in New Delhi just a few days after he had addressed a public meeting at the Begumpet airport are part of the strategy, they add.