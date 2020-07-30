BJP leaders halted in their tracks

A Telangana State BJP ‘fact finding committee’ of leaders, including MLA T. Raja Singh and MLC N. Ramchander Rao, were placed under ‘house arrest’ by the police to prevent them from going to Veluru village in Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s Gajwel constituency where a Dalit farmer had recently ended his life.
Other team members, including former ministers M. Narasimhulu, Babu Mohan, party leaders Ch. Samba Murthy, G. Premander Reddy and others, delegated by party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to console the family members of the deceased, were halted at Shamirpet on Thursday morning.
Mr. Reddy said it was unfortunate that the ruling party leaders were terming it a ‘political murder’ in an effort to undermine the reasons behind the farmer resorting to the extreme act. It was also regrettable that the party was not allowed to console the family despite following all the COVID-19 protocols. He appealed to the people to join the BJP in its fight against the TRS government’s “corruption, land grabbing and other nefarious activities” and not take their own lives in desperation as it was not the solution.
