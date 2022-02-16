BJP leaders demand apology from KCR

Condemn language used by KCR against Modi

Telangana BJP has condemned the ‘kind of language’ used by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent press conference and demanded an apology for the same.

"The Chief Minister has used objectionable words against the Prime Minister making the entire Telangana people hang their heads in shame as this is not our dialect or language," said former Minister Eatala Rajender, former MP Vivek Venkatswamy, former MLA E. Ravinder Reddy, and others, at a press conference at the party office on Wednesday.

The BJP leaders accused KCR and his partymen of taking up a ‘Goebbels propaganda’ against the Modi Government at the Centre taking cue from a recently engaged private professional pollster’s advice and trying to mislead people by ‘spreading lies and falsehoods’.

“How can he (KCR) compare himself with the Modi Government that has 27 OBC Ministers, 12 from SC and eight from STs, whereas the TRS government has a single SC, ST and three BC ministers?,” asked Mr. Rajender. He questioned if the “Constitution or the Centre” had stopped the CM from giving the promised three acres land to Dalits or distribution of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

“Not a single minister has the freedom to administer his or her own departments as the power is centralised with KCR and his family,” he alleged. Mr. Rajender prophesied the downfall of the TRS regime and the ‘desperation’ was reflected in engaging a private pollster as KCR was “quite aware he has lost confidence of the TS people”.

"The same KCR had praised Mr. Modi but has changed tack now. The Power Ministry has already exposed his lies on the meters to agriculture pumpsets. Here just 18 hours of power is being given to farmers and not 24 hours. Dalits and other weaker sections are not getting free power," he claimed.

Mr. Vivekanand said that the KCR government was mired in “corruption with major contracts going to the Andhra Pradesh contractors”. The CM has “totally forgotten” about the promises made to different sections of people and was spreading disinformation about the Centre to cover up his government lapses, he added.