BJP leaders condemn KTR’s remarks on party president

December 20, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP leaders condemned the remarks made by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At separate press conferences and press statements, the party leaders questioned why the Minister took two years to accept the challenge of Mr. Sanjay Kumar for taking a drug test voluntarily to prove innocence.

“How can a person aspiring to become the chief minister talk in such foul language against an elected MP? The days of subjugating people with threats are over and people of Telangana are ready to teach a lesson to the BRS in the next elections,” said party vice president D.K.Aruna.

Former MP B. Narasiah Goud said KTR’s comments on the BJP leader once again reflected his disdain for downtrodden people. Official spokespersons Rani Radrama Devi and N.V.Subash said the senior minister’s intemperate comments on the party president exposed his political hollowness and was an attempt to confuse the people unable to face them for various failures.

They claimed the party chief had explained his contributions towards the development of Karimnagar and environs during the recent public meeting and dared him for debate on corruption in Sircilla. Nizamabad MP D. Aravind, at a press conference in Delhi, said BRS involved in liquor or other scams will go to jail if the investigative agencies are convinced about their involved. He also advised KTR to take drug test voluntarily since he was a public servant and was bound to lead a transparent life.