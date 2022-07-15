BJP leaders condemn ‘attack’ on Nizamabad MP

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday condemned the attack on party MP D. Aravind allegedly by TRS activists and termed it a cowardly act as the state government was not able to digest the constant questioning of its “anti-people” policies.

In a statement, the Karimnagar MP accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of being “intolerant” to criticism and hence he was making his partymen resort to physical attacks against political opponents. “It is shame that the TRS regime is trying to browbeat the Opposition when it is on its last leg with majority of the population getting ready to vote it out of power,” he said.

The party chief said all democratic forces in TS should unitedly condemn such attacks and said his partymen would not be cowed down by such acts or threats vowing to continue the agitational programmes against the government’s policies when it went against the interests of the common people. Other leaders of the party too criticised the attack on the Nizamabad MP.

In a separate issue, Mr. Sanjay Kumar and fellow MP from Adilabad Soyam Babu Rao demanded that the government take action against officials responsible for students of IIIIT-Basara falling ill due to food poisoning and ensure proper treatment to the affected students.

“It is a matter of concern that the food poisoning episode has happened within days of the students successfully holding protests to force the government to provide proper infrastructure to the institute including hostels and mess. It only showed the continued apathy of the government to the plight of these students,” he said.