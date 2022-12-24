 ‘BJP leaders’ claims of Centre’s pro-farmer policies are blatant lies’

December 24, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Energy and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader G. Jagadish Reddy has observed that the claims of Union Minister of Culture G. Kishan Reddy that the BJP Government at the Centre had allocated huge funds for agriculture in Telangana and of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay that MGNREGS funds were diverted in Telangana are blatant lies.

Speaking at Suryapet on Saturday he stated that people of Telangana would not believe the claims of the BJP leaders as they were well aware that who spent huge funds on agriculture and allied sectors during the last eight years and transformed the farm sector with various novel initiatives and interventions to reduce the distress among the farming community.

It was also in the knowledge of people how the Narendra Modi Government had been trying to hand over the farm sector to corporate companies and how he pushed the new farm laws before recalling them after a nation-wide agitation for over a year. Mr. Recollected how Mr. Modi apologised to the farming community after the latter stubbornly opposed the new farm laws.

The BRS leader sought to know from the BJP leaders how they could claim that the Modi Government was farmer-friendly when the farming community took to streets for months opposing the government policies for farm sector. “While the farmers were chanting Modi go back slogans, the farmers of neighbouring villages of Telangana in Maharashtra and Karnataka are seeking their (their villages’) merger in Telangana”, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said.

Stating that the farming community across the country were awaiting the fruits of Telangana model of initiatives and interventions launched by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for agriculture sector, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said people had clearly understood the difference between the Telangana model and BJP model.