BJP leaders celebrate Centre’s move

The BJP leaders did ‘palabhishekam’ to the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here on Tuesday, for sanctioning the regional centre of Spices Board to be based in Nizamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, party State executive committee member Dhanpal Suryanarayana said that the decades-old dream of the turmeric farmers of the region, including areas in Jagtial and Nirmal districts, where the crop is grown predominantly became a reality. The farmers would get benefited by the the board, he said.

Member of Parliament D. Arvind, meanwhile, in New Delhi said that the regional centre would be headed by an IAS officer and would enable farmers to use modern methods in cultivation resulting in high yield of turmeric crop. It would ensure the provision of quality seed, necessary implements and technology for processing the crop.

He said that farmers would get help from the centre to directly export the crop, which has good medicinal values. The Union Commerce Ministry would issue the notification for the establishment of the regional centre soon, he said.

It would be more than a board and farmers would get benefits with the implementation of cluster system and TIES scheme, he said and thanked Prime Minister Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for sanctioning the Spices Board regional centre.