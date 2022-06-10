BJP leaders begin fund mobilisation for national executive meet

Top leaders of the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are involved in the delicate task of mobilising funds for the forthcoming national executive meet to be attended by stalwarts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders at the HICC-Novotel on July 2 and 3.

Several senior leaders have been entrusted with the task of raising funds ranging from ₹1 lakh each to ₹25,000 per division to ₹1,000 from the booth committee members across the State with estimates showing that most of the money will be needed for hotel accommodation, transport and dining, party sources said on Friday.

The expected delegates number is 350 which includes the Union Cabinet, 19 Chief Ministers, deputy CMs, former CMs, party presidents of various states, two-three leaders from each state and 70 national media representatives to be brought from New Delhi for the coverage.

"We have reserved the single presidential suite in the Hotel Novotel for the Prime Minister apart from the VVIP accommodation in Raj Bhavan. His personal security entourage will decide on either of these. We have booked all the 260 rooms in this hotel (Novotel) and also rooms in Hotel Avasa, Radission and Red Fox as we have to consider single rooms, sharing rooms and rooms for the security and personal staff of each of the leaders," said party sources.

For instance, former Chattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh has 31-member special security ring apart from one van of CRPF jawans as there is a Moaist threat to him. There are others like him with special personal security arrangements, Therefore, the party has identified hall number two in the Hitex for accommodating the 500-odd security and personal staff for rest and food whereas the main event which will be restricted to the national executive and invited media personnel will be in the main convention hall where dining will also be made available exclusively.

If this is one aspect, the other aspect is receiving guests at the airport and transporting them to the venue or the respective hotels. "Since it is not possible to hire so many vehicles, we have requested our local leaders to spare their respective personal vehicles and their drivers for a couple of days for transport. We also have to identify leaders to receive the important delegates too at the airport and venue. A few delegates may also want to visit Srisailam or Nagarjunasagar," they pointed out, giving reason for the elaborate planning underway with responsibilities delegated to various leaders across the spectrum.