BJP leaders assure to bring students back safely

Special Correspondent February 24, 2022 21:23 IST

‘Modi government working on bringing students all home as soon as possible by a special flight

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeastern region development G. Kishan Reddy, also Secunderabad MP and TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar assured that the Centre has taken all necessary steps to ensure that the stranded TS students are brought back safely. Mr. Sanjay Kumar also visited the house of one such student B. Niharika at Rampur village in Jagityal district to talk to her family. He talked to her and other friends on a video call where she told him about the prevailing situation there. The BJP leader told her not to get alarmed as the Modi government was working on bringing them all home as soon as possible by a special flight. In a separate development party vice-president N V S S Prabhakar met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and complained that none of the Centre’s welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, for the traditional artisans, street vendoers, women and child development plans and others are being implemented in TS and called for bringing out a new law to get over such “obstacles”, said a press release.



