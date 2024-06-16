BJP leaders arrested following communal violence in Telangana’s Medak

The Medak police arrested BJP Medak district president Gaddam Srinivas, BJP Medak town president M. Nayam Prasad, BJYM president and seven others in connection with the communal violence in Medak town on June 15. The police said there will be more arrests in this case.

According to the police, the management of a madrasa in Medak — Minhaj Ul Uloom — had purchased cattle for sacrifice ahead of Bakrid. The situation became tense after local members of a group created a ruckus near the madrasa, wherein a number of people from the madrasa were injured. After they were shifted to a nearby hospital, the mob went to the hospital, damaged it and pelted stones at it.

The police resorted to lathi-charge to dispersed the mob, following which night patrolling was intensified on Saturday night. Following the incident, the police invoked Section 144 near Ramdas Chowrasta in Medak town. Superintendent of Police B. Bala Swamy said the restrictions on gathering would be in place till Sunday night.

Raja Singh detained at airport

Following the incident, the Telangana police took into preventive custody BJP legislator from Goshamahal T. Raja Singh at the RGI Airport on Sunday. Mr. Raja Singh arrived from Mumbai on Sunday morning and was picked up by the Cyberabad police following an alert that he would be heading to Medak. He was shifted to RGI Airport police station.

Act tough on Medak rioters: Bandi Sanjay to police

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday called upon top police officials in the State to investigate the communal incidents in Medak over the past couple of days and told them to act impartially against the culprits responsible for the violent incidents.

The Minister sought details of the incidents and said those responsible for breaking the law and vitiating communal amity will have to be dealt with severely. The police should stand by the victims affected by the violence and not hesitate to act against those involved in the anti-social activities.

The Karimnagar MP, however, said the police should not foist cases on the innocent or inconvenience them. The town will return to normalcy depending upon how effectively the police handle the issue, he said in a press release.