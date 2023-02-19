BJP leaders and cadre lead Shivaji Jayanthi celebrations in Hyderabad 

February 19, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Leaders and cadres of the BJP and several Hindu organisations on Sunday led the ‘Bharath Matha’ rally to celebrate the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a 17th century Maratha ruler.

The rally, from Shaikpet to Yousufguda, turned heads for its large number of saffron flags and cadres dressed in white and saffron turbans and raising the slogans of Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani, Bharat Mata ki Jai, Jai Sri Ram and Vande Mataram. Decorated lorries carried statues of Bharat Mata in the backdrop of the Indian Flag and Shivaji.

Shivaji Jayanthi organisers took out motorcycle rallies and young men and women, dressed in traditional attire, played instruments, waved flags and offered floral tributes to the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Karwan and Shaikpet constituencies. Politicians like Eatala Rajender and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy joined BJP municipal leaders at various places for celebrations.

President of BJP’s Telangana unit Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who addressed a gathering at Karwan, said that all Telangana youth were heroes like Shivaji. “Hindus are now proud about their identity. Hindus in Bhagyanagar mobilised themselves as a vote bank and showed their power in the GHMC polls,” he said, adding that the BJP was sure about a “surgical strike” against “undocumented immigrants” living in the Old City.

Mr. Sanjay also referred to past statements of certain AIMIM leaders and urged Hindu youth to carry forward the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji in establishing a Rama Rajyam in Telangana.

BJP leader and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy participated in the event at Nallakunta in Secunderabad. He spoke about the dedication and contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji towards culture and how the BJP-led government at the Centre, inspired by his approach of good governance, was working towards public welfare.