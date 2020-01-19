Telangana

BJP leaders accused of nominating ‘wrong’ candidates

They have ignored candidates who had clear winning chances

As campaigning for the January 22 municipal elections comes to a close on Monday, BJP leaders in Adilabad and Bhainsa municipalities stand accused of selecting ‘wrong’ candidates.

The party leaders have ignored candidates who had clear winning chances thereby losing any advantage they may have had over TRS and Congress in these municipalities, according to party cadre.

In Bhainsa, Nirmal district BJP chief Rama Devi was publicly accused of ‘selling’ tickets to the detriment of committed partymen and those who had winning chances. She was accosted by angry partymen, who openly accused her in the presence of Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu and MLC N. Ramchander Rao on January 13 when they had come visiting to Bhainsa town after the communal violence.

Leaders in Adilabad were even accused of colluding with the TRS in selecting weak candidates from many a ward. “This will ensure that the TRS wins without facing a challenge,” a local partyman said.

“The BJP has some advantage due to polarisation caused by the recent pro and anti CAA-NRC protests. The party has frittered it away by not nominating good candidates,” a party worker close to a top leader contended.

