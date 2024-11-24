ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader urges CM to fast-track Musi project works  

Published - November 24, 2024 12:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Saturday urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to expedite Musi river rejuvenation project, emphasising the need for immediate and concrete action.

In a statement, Mr. Reddy criticised the government’s lack of progress, despite promises of cleaning and beautifying the river.

“The Musi development project has had a poor start, with the government focusing on demolishing houses in the river’s vicinity, which has drawn widespread criticism from the public and political parties,” he said.

He stressed that the initial focus should be on addressing the root causes of pollution, including halting the flow of contaminants into the river, constructing sewage treatment plants, introducing fresh water, and removing sludge from the riverbed.

Mr. Reddy proposed a phased approach, starting with cleaning the river before moving on to beautification and riverfront development. “Once the river is cleaned, beautification efforts will naturally follow,” he remarked.

He further stated that the cleaning process does not require massive financial outlays. “What is needed is strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures. The government must stop untreated sewage from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and downstream areas from entering the river,” he added.

