BJP leader, three others held for blackmail, kidnap bid

June 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ghatkesar police arrested a BJP leader from Siddipet along with his three associates for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 29-year-old youth on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the accused, Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, allegedly hatched a plan to kidnap one Avinash Reddy, who was demanding money from his former girlfriend, who is now married to the BJP politician.

Meanwhile, Medipally police have booked a case against Reddy following a complaint from the woman. She alleged that Reddy was blackmailing her for money and threatening to leak her personal photos.

DCP of Malkajgiri police, D. Janaki said Goud (35) along with Mamilla Goutham Raju (33), Aligeti Narsinga Rao (35), and Bouth Vinod (37) were arrested for attempting to rob and kidnap Reddy.

“In 2015, Reddy got acquainted with Aroshika Reddy, who was his neighbour. She took a total of ₹29 lakh from him on different occasions and assured to marry him. However, she started avoiding him after returning only ₹9 lakh,” said the DCP.

Meanwhile, Reddy started receiving messages from Goud, who told him that he would pay the remaining ₹20 lakh on behalf of Aroshika, whom he married in 2018.

“It was revealed that Goud planned to kidnap Reddy on the pretext of settling the amount. Accordingly, on Sunday afternoon, Reddy met Goud at Ghatkesar and was asked to get inside an SUV. Goud and the other three then tried to kidnap him and also snatched his phone while he was trying to take photos and call for help. Reddy escaped and reached the police for help,” added the official.

It was also learnt that since 2006, about nine cases have been booked against Goud in various police stations across Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Aroshika approached Medipally police on Sunday, alleging that Reddy was blackmailing her and threatened to leak her personal photos, which were taken when they were in a relationship. “She did not mention Goud in her complaint and sought action against Reddy,” confirmed police, who have detained Reddy for questioning.