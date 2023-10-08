BJP leader Shashidhar Reddy seeks bulletins on Telangana CM’s health

October 08, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has said rumours of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s health are doing the rounds and the people of Telangana have the right to be properly briefed about it through competent medical authorities as this will put to rest any possible misgivings.

In a letter to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, he said the Chief Minister has not been seen in public of late and there is a veil of secrecy around his health condition. It was revealed a few days ago that he had a mild viral lung infection, and his son and Minister K.T. Rama Rao further revealed that his father has a secondary (bacterial) infection of the lungs.

Mr.Reddy requested the Governor to direct the Chief Secretary to disseminate information about the CM’s health condition. He said being the son of Marri Chenna Reddy, two-time Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Governor of four different States, he understands the protocols followed in such situations. “When there are instances of illness of a person holding such a high public office, regular health bulletins are put out by the hospital authorities and State government health officials. That is not to be seen in this instance.”

He also pointed out that many people have expressed concern over the CM’s condition and there is a view in several circles that pressure is being exerted on him by his immediate family members to anoint his son K.T. Rama Rao as Chief Minister. He also recalled how the health condition of some eminent personalities like the late Kansiram and late Tamil Nadu CM J.Jayalalithaa were also kept concealed from the outside world, leading to several suspicions.