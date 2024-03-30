GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP leader rebuts claims of Telangana Minister about readiness of BJP MLAs to join Congress

March 30, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Legislative Party leader and Nirmal MLA A. Maheshwar Reddy on Saturday warned that the Congress government would fall if the BJP opened its gates.

Rebutting the comments made by Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who claimed that eight BJP MLAs were in touch with the Congress, he alleged that Mr. Venkat Reddy himself has been in contact with the BJP high command, along with several other ministers, in an attempt to destabilise the government led by A. Revanth Reddy.

Speaking at a presser at the party’s headquarters here, Mr. Maheshwar cautioned that the Congress administration could collapse if the BJP were to welcome Congress MLAs into its fold. “We adhere to democratic principles and do not seek to disrupt the Congress government. However, if attempts are made to lure our MLAs, we will respond assertively,” he cautioned.

Mr. Maheshwar said there were several ‘Eknath Shinde’s’ in the Congress to destabilise the government. He further criticised the Revanth Reddy administration for its failure to fulfil poll promises and questioned why it had not gone for a CBI investigation into the alleged scams committed during the BRS rule.

Moreover, Mr. Maheshwar condemned the Congress and Mr. Revanth for embracing Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy, who faced accusations of encroaching upon 14 acres of government land. Allegations were also leveled against Mr. Revanth for purportedly soliciting ₹3,000 crore as “R-Tax” to aid the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

