BJP leader questions Congress’ Davos investments

January 20, 2024 05:59 am | Updated 05:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP vice-president and ex-MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar called upon people to be cautious about the “mischievous” propaganda of the Congress on investments in the State.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Friday, the BJP leader pointed out that former BRS Minister K.T. Rama Rao had also visited Davos five times as TS representative and had announced crores of rupees’ investments but “nobody knows till date as to where these investments were made and how many deals were made”.

Similarly, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy went to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) to attract investments immediately after taking over and had also announced signing up of pacts with the Adani group for an investment of over ₹12,000 crore. “The same leaders had never missed an opportunity to criticise Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi levelling baseless and unfounded charges,” he alleged.

Mr. Prabhakar questioned if the CM’s foreign visits and earlier KTR’s visits were to attract and bring investments to TS or “to invest”. He urged people to be wary about the “false propaganda” of the ruling Congress party which is trying to mislead about the investments.

He also accused the Opposition parties, including the Congress, BRS and Communist parties, of trying to ‘politicise’ the holy event of consecration at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and charged that this was meant to “appease a section of people for their political gains”.

The BJP leader also demanded the government to declare January 22 as an “official holiday” for the consecration ceremony and respect the faith of people as a “centuries-old dream of having a grand temple for Lord Rama is coming true.”