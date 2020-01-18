BJP leader mocks Minister’s 24x7 water supply promise

Karimnagar MP and senior BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar has ridiculed Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar for seeking votes with the promise of 24x7 water supply to the people of Karimnagar town.

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the Minister had assured 24x7 water supply during the last municipal elections, failing which he wouldn’t ask for votes. “Why is he seeking votes for TRS on an unfulfilled poll promise again,” the MP asked.

The BJP leader seemed confident about his party’s prospects and said they would sweep the municipal elections. Stating that the State government had not allocated any funds for the municipalities, he said it was taking up developmental works only with Central government funds without acknowledging that. He also questioned whether Mission Bhagiratha works were taken up with AMRUT funds extended by the Centre and alleged that the 14th Finance Commission funds released to gram panchayats were diverted by the TRS government to purchase tractors and pay power bills.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also sought to know what Mr. Kamalakar had done for the development of Karimnagar during his 12-year tenure as legislator.

“Was the town transformed to be on par with London and New York as promised by TRS,” he questioned. He also faulted the State government for not contributing its share for Smart City works.

“When the State government became bankrupt with no funds for developmental works, why did it create new municipalities,” was another question put forth by the BJP MP.