BJP leader meets PM for probe into land grabbing

Nandeswar Goud submits memorandum to PM

BJP leader and former MLA from Patancheru T. Nandeswar Goud has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an inquiry into the land grabbing case of MLA G. Mahipal Reddy. He had submitted a memorandum in this regard to the PM at ICRISAT on Saturday.

“I would like to get this to your notice about land grabbing by TRS MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and his family members in Patancheru, which includes ponds, graveyards, Waqf board land, endowments land, temple land, public and private land, worth ₹10,000 crore. All these lands were grabbed by creating fake documents and by harassing and torturing actual owners with the help of police and revenue officials,” said Mr. Nadeswar Goud in his letter.

He further stated: “Mr. Mahipal Reddy had already been convicted on charges of extortion and harassment by Judicial First Class Magistrate in Sangareddy. As per guidelines of the Supreme Court, convicted people’s representatives have to be disqualified from the Legislative Assembly on immediate basis but with the support of Telangana Government he is still continuing. I sincerely request you to take action by ordering a CBI inquiry.”