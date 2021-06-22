BJP leader held during CM’s visit

BJP leaders staging a demonstration at Turkapally mandal headquarters in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

22 June 2021 22:32 IST

He was seeking to meet CM for fair compensation for Baswapur displaced

BJP leader G. Narayana Reddy and his followers were arrested by the police when he tried to stage a protest during Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday. Mr. Reddy claimed to have tried to present a memorandum on some pressing problems of the area but having being denied an opportunity, tried to hold a demonstration obstructing the traffic at Turkapally mandal headquarters.

The BJP leader has been demanding the Chief Minister to announce a ‘better rehabilitation and resettlement package’ for farmers of three villages losing their lands for Baswapur Reservoir. About 4,250 acres was being acquired for the reservoir of 11.39 TMC ft capacity and while fair compensation was being denied to villagers of three villages of — BN Timmapur, Labbanaik Tanda and Choklanaik Tanda.

Mr. Reddy wanted the compensation to be on the ‘general consent’ as was also given to land oustees for the Yadadri temple by the Yadadri Temple Development Authority.

Advertising

Advertising