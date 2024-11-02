BJP leader Gudur urges CM to reassess HMDA’s Master Plan - 2031

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to re-evaluate the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) Master Plan – 2031, implemented initially in 2013. He claimed that the current plan has become obsolete, failing to meet the present needs of Hyderabad and its adjoining areas.

In a statement, Mr. Reddy asserted that the existing Master Plan has forced builders and real estate developers into a difficult situation, with policies that he claims do not align with the city’s development trajectory. He suggested that if the government aims to revitalise the struggling real estate sector and make housing affordable for the middle class in Hyderabad, it must revise the Master Plan.

Highlighting the impact of institutions like the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), he argued that these agencies have added financial strain on realtors.

The BJP leader elaborated on the goals of the Master Plan – 2031, which was developed to support a population of approximately 184 lakh and a workforce of 65 lakh. The plan’s structure aimed for balanced development through initiatives like the Inner and Outer Ring Roads and proposed urban centers around Hyderabad.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that the previous BRS government did not considered updating the Master Plan to address current challenges.

