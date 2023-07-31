BJP leader Eatala Rajender demands land rights for Dalits, condemns their arrest

July 31, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and Telangana BJP election coordination committee chairman Eatala Rajender criticised the Telangana government for not allowing Dalits to make use of the assigned land for raising crops at Badangipet municipality in Maheshwaram constituency on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the Dalits arrested by Hayatnagar police on charges of trying to plough the assigned land, he said that in Davutkhanguda about 42 acres were given to the Dalits. About 16 acres were handed over for the construction of government offices and on the rest 16 acres, the Dalits wanted to raise crops when the police arrested them.

After assuring Dalits of his support, Mr.Rajender demanded that the government provide land rights if it has been under possession for 12 years. Instead of providing the three acres as was promised during elections, the government has been usurping the assigned land for real estate purposes, he charged.

Earlier, addressing the convention of BCs after he was felicitated, the former Minister urged them to use vote as a powerful weapon to dethrone the KCR regime. “Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao will once again try to use money and liquor to win over people but it will not work this time,” he predicted.

Under the BRS regime, only the first family has power and there is little chance of any ‘outsider’ occupying the top post, he said. Hence, the BCs should come together and fight for their rights. “Power and rights do not come by begging but through democratic struggles,” he maintained.

