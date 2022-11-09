BJP leader decries bid to obstruct PM’s visit

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has said it was unfortunate that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his “new found friends” – CPI and CPM - were trying to create problems for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and challenged him to a debate on the contribution of the BJP Government to Telangana on Wednesday.

In a statement, he claimed that Mr. Modi’s visit was to dedicate a refurbished fertilizer factory to the nation, which was closed due to a lack of support from the previous government. Why was KCR opposed to the opening of the fertilizer factory? The factory would reap huge benefits, not merely for the farmers of Telangana but for the entire nation, he said.

The factory was closed when KCR was in the Union Cabinet and nothing was done later subsequently to revise the factory whereas the PM took the initiative to renovate and reopen the factory, investing more than ₹6,000 crore, he added.

In a separate statement, senior leader and former MLC N. Ramchander Rao said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s charge of her phone being likely under surveillance was a “serious” complaint and should be investigated in all seriousness. The Government had every right to seek clarification on education bills since the TRS regime had destroyed the education sector, he claimed.