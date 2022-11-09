BJP leader decries bid to obstruct PM’s visit

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
November 09, 2022 21:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has said it was unfortunate that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his “new found friends” – CPI and CPM - were trying to create problems for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and challenged him to a debate on the contribution of the BJP Government to Telangana on Wednesday.

In a statement, he claimed that Mr. Modi’s visit was to dedicate a refurbished fertilizer factory to the nation, which was closed due to a lack of support from the previous government. Why was KCR opposed to the opening of the fertilizer factory? The factory would reap huge benefits, not merely for the farmers of Telangana but for the entire nation, he said.

The factory was closed when KCR was in the Union Cabinet and nothing was done later subsequently to revise the factory whereas the PM took the initiative to renovate and reopen the factory, investing more than ₹6,000 crore, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate statement, senior leader and former MLC N. Ramchander Rao said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s charge of her phone being likely under surveillance was a “serious” complaint and should be investigated in all seriousness. The Government had every right to seek clarification on education bills since the TRS regime had destroyed the education sector, he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app