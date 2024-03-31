GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP leader approached me seeking Cabinet berth, says Congress’ Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

March 31, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

In the ongoing war of words between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy claimed that BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy approached him to join the Congress in exchange for a Cabinet berth.

Mr. Venkat Reddy was responding to the challenge of Mr. Maheshwar Reddy that the Congress government would fall if it touches any BJP MLA.

The Minister said that Maheshwar Reddy, who was earlier with the Congress, had expressed his willingness to join the party. “As his moves were not entertained, he is making false allegations against me,” the Minister said.

Rejecting Mr. Maheshwar Reddy’s claims that he had met BJP leaders Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, Mr. Venkat Reddy challenged him to bring both leaders to the Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad to prove his words. He said the BJP MLA has the habit of changing parties frequently and recalled how he had worked with Praja Rajyam, Congress, and BJP and also tried to join the BRS in between. “He has not left a single party in Telangana,” the Minister mocked.

The Minister also saw a big conspiracy behind Mr. Maheshwar Reddy’s comments and reiterated his oft-repeated statement that he was born to be in the Congress and die in the Congress.

