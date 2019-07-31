BJP Kisan Morcha urges Governor to oust CM

BJP Kisan Morcha national general secretary P. Sugunakar Rao has urged Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan to take steps for the ouster of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and disqualify him as the legislator for violating the Constitution’s oath of secrecy.

Talking to newsmen here on Tuesday, he said the Chief Minister had taken oath not to indulge in favouritism while discharging duties. But, in a partial move, he announced sops of ₹10 lakh to each household in his native village, Chinthamadaka, while neglecting other parts of the State, the BJP leader stated.

He said the CM has no right to continue in office for violating the Constitution’s third schedule of oath of secrecy and office, and for this, the Governor can disqualify him under the Representatives of Peoples Act (Section 192) by writing to the Election Commission.

Mr. Sugunakar Rao also demanded that the government release a white paper on the current financial status of the State.

He then criticised the government for not announcing any alternate plans for the agricultural sector following delayed rains as majority of the farmers could not take up rain-fed crops.

BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana Rao, and district leaders T. Harikumar Goud and K. Odelu were also present.