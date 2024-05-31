BJP keen to save KCR in phone tapping case: Jeevan Reddy

Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) T. Jeevan Reddy alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was desperate to save BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao in the phone tapping case by demanding a CBI enquiry.

At a press conference here, he was surprised over the BJP’s demand to hand over the case to the CBI and claimed that no one can save Mr. KCR from the phone tapping case. He said the BJP was desperate to save him as the BRS helped BJP in the Parliament elections by fielding weak candidates in their favour.

Stating that the BJP was successful in making the BRS its affiliate political party, Mr. Reddy asked why is the BJP silent on efforts by BRS to implicate BJP senior leader B. L. Santosh in the ‘MLAs poaching’ case. The silence itself shows their complicity, he claimed. He alleged that the BJP was targeting politicians and political parties by filing cases using the ED, IT and the CBI.

Mr. Reddy said the Congress government was keen on fixing responsibility in the Kaleshwaram project fiasco and the government has constituted an expert committee and a judicial commission to delve into the issue.