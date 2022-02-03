BJP warns KCR against tinkering with Constitution

HYDERABAD

03 February 2022 22:19 IST

CM mooted redesign to serve his selfiish interests: Aravind

ChiefMinister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s “insulting remarks” against the Constitution, for which B .R. Ambedkar was the architect, not only exposed his “anti-Dalit” stance but also his “monarch like attitude drunk with power”, charged Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

"Mr. Rao wants a Kalvakuntla constitution where one can loot the state as one likes and perpetuate the family rule. Tomorrow he may even demand the national flag also be changed. He should remember that when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi tried to tinker with the Constitution, people of the country had rejected her," he said,

Advertising

Advertising

The BJP leader was speaking at the 'Bheem Deeksha' hunger strike camp near the Ambedkar portrait in the Telangana Bhavan at New Delhi organised to demand public apology from the Chief Minister for his remarks on the Constitution during his recent press meet.

Nizamabad MP D Aravind said the CM's comments on the Constitution "are a big joke" and accused the latter of wanting to "resdesign"the Constitution just like he had done irrigation projects for his own selfish ends. Adilabad MP Soyam Babu Rao and others were present.

Back here in Hyderabad, national OBC president K. Laxman leading the hunger strike at the state office, questioned the need for Mr. Rao to seek a new constitution when he was supposed to be giving views on the union budget after its presentation in Parliament.

"Ambedkar-led committee studied the Constitutions of several countries, debated and discussed the framework with other stalwarts of the freedom struggle before bringing out our own Constitution. It emphatically mentions equal rights to all the citizens irrespective of caste, creed, colour or community. What has the Chief inister found objectionable?" he questioned.

Mr. Laxman vowed that the BJP would “fight to safeguard the Constitution with all its might” and demanded that Mr. Rao withdraw his remarks and apologise.

Former MP Vivek Venkataswamy said the TRS supremo "went back on all the promises made to Dalits and did not bother to implement the sub-plan for Dalits too over the years. "He seems to have a grouse against the Dalits for losing Huzurnagar bypoll," he added.