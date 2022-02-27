BJP is the only alternative for TRS: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

‘People have faith in BJP’

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that his party was the only alternative for TRS and can fight against the ruling party. “People have faith in the BJP,” he said.

Addressing a huge gathering after merging Yuva Telangana led by Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and Rani Rudrama at the BJP at party office on Sunday, Mr. Sanjay said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had failed to hold a meeting to assess the situation of Telangana students in Ukraine but TRS MLAs were welcoming them without any hesitation.

“The history of people like Srikantachary and others, who made supreme sacrifices, is being wiped out and KCR only wants the history of his family. A Minister belonging to Palamuru filed a wrong affidavit and those who filed the case were threatened for four days with dire consequences,” he said, adding that all other parties are trying to prevent BJP from surging ahead.

BJP national committee member Vijayashanti said that the CM was not there in Parliament when the Bill on Telangana was passed. She wondered about sacrifices made by 1,200 students and others for Telangana.

After paying tributes to martyrs at Gun Park near Assembly, Mr. Balakrishna Reddy and Ms. Rudrama came to the BJP office and announced the merger in Mr. Sanjay’s presence. They also vowed to fight against the “anti-people policies of KCR”.

Earlier in the day, the party executive meeting was held, which was presided by Mr. Sanjay.