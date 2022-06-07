BJP is dividing the nation: Hanumantha Rao

Bring law to deal with hate speech: Shabbir Ali

Rajya Sabha former member V. Hanumantha Rao and former minister Shabber Ali came down heavily against BJP and alleged that it has been trying to divide the nation in the name of religion.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao alleged that BJP leaders are making one or other comments to create tensions. “Bandi Sanjay demands to dig Maszids. In Karntaka BJP leader Eswarappa says they would change the national flag as if the nation belongs to them,” said Mr. Hanumahtha Rao and demanded action against those making instigating statements.

Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that the State Government explore the options of enacting a new law to deal with the rising cases of hate speeches. Shabbir Ali, in a statement on Tuesday, expressed serious concern over the increasing instances of hate speeches in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad. He said there should be a separate law to deal with the cases of hate speeches which must ensure immediate arrest and trial in a fast-track court. “Instances of hate speeches are on the rise as the appropriate and timely action is not being taken against those making such statements. Some BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders have no respect for the law and they feel that they could easily get away with making derogatory remarks against religion, its practices, teachings and beliefs. For the same reasons, they commit the offence of hurting the religious sentiments of other communities repeatedly. A new law should be enacted to ensure stern punishment for such offenders,” he said.

Shabbir Ali said MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks about selective issues which benefit the BJP in building the ‘Hindu Vs Muslim’ narrative. He said Owaisi claims that his party MIM is an ally of the TRS Govt in Telangana. In that case, why he did not pressurise Chief Minister to register cases against BJP leaders for their derogatory remarks against Islam and Muslims? he asked.