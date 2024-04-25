BJP is ‘British Janata Party’, will loot public like Britishers: Revanth Reddy

April 25, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

Terming BJP as ‘British Janata Party’, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the Central government carries the same agenda as the Britishers of looting public wealth and people’s resources.

Addressing a street-corner meeting at Rajendra Nagar in Chevella constituency on Thursday in support of party candidate Ranjit Reddy, he said that Britishers started their business in Surat before colonising the rest of India. In a similar manner, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah started from Surat to capture India and loot its people.

Mr. Reddy said that there was no welfare under British rule or reservations for the downtrodden and the BJP is exactly following the same path and threatening to abolish reservations in the country.

Targets KCR

Attacking BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that the former CM cannot fool people forever. “He could sit in a TV channel for four hours but could not attend Assembly for four hours, as he feared facing Congress,” the CM said.

“All that he tried in the TV show was to gain sympathy and repeat the same old story. Realising that Telangana society will not believe him, KCR started a bus yatra now, after refusing to come out of Pragati Bhavan and his farmhouse for 10 years,” he said.

“KCR’s sudden love for people will not have any takers, when he refused entry for people at Pragati Bhavan for 10 years and opening the doors only for Andhra contractors and Hyderabad real estate dealers,” he added.

YSR connection

Seeking a majority of more than one lakh votes for Mr. Ranjit Reddy, the Chief Minister recalled the Congress’ historic connection with Chevella. It was from here that the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy started his padayatra and went on to introduce schemes such as Aarogyasri, free power to agriculture, and fee reimbursement.

Meanwhile, a Congress worker fell unconscious as the Chief Minister was speaking and the latter immediately asked the police to shift him to an ambulance accompanying his convoy. He was treated by the doctors immediately and is said to be out of danger.

Later, the CM addressed a roadshow and public meeting at Secunderabad Cantonment seeking support for candidate Sri Ganesh, who is contesting the bypoll to the Cantonment Assembly seat and also Sunita Mahender Reddy, candidate from Malkajgiri constituency.

