BJP is a bubble in Telangana, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

November 26, 2022 09:26 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - Hyderabad

As the Telangana Congress looks to redeem itself from the recent poll disappointments, newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sought to know why the party that looked strong a few months ago is facing a perceptional change among people.

Mr. Kharge, who himself attended a meeting in Telangana that saw massive gathering, is said to have asked the State leadership the reason for the sliding confidence. He is said to have expressed the opinion that a party that looked so strong a few months ago can continue to grow with a collective effort as the BJP is just a bubble in Telangana and it will burst.

In tune with his thinking, there is a likelihood of changes at the vice president, and general secretary level to give more representation to different groups maintaining the caste, district and demographic balance.

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy is in New Delhi for the last three days and extensive consultations were held with the party high command on the new setup to revitalise the party. Recommendations of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other seniors were discussed.

No changes in working presidents

A top leader in New Delhi dismissed the rumours of working presidents being changed and said as of now there is no such idea. The party will focus on new additions or changing the present working presidents only after the party plenary, the date of which is yet to be decided by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

There is pressure in the party to give more representation to the youngsters and student leaders. The names of some of these were discussed taking into consideration their contribution to the party and their participation in the party programmes. “Only the serious guys will get a nod and the showpieces will have to work hard,” a top leader involved in the discussions said.

Despite the recent political losses and some seniors leaving the party, there seems to be a lot of enthusiasm among the cadre going by the large number of representations the party received for accommodation at various levels. “The number is a big issue and the PCC president and the CLP leader too have a long list with them. We will consider their recommendations seriously.”