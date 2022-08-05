BJP invites Dasoju to join party, Rajgopal Reddy to join on Aug. 21

TS BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has welcomed TS Congress leader Dasoju Sravan into the party stating that the latter had earlier worked in the student wing of ABVP in the Osmania University, hence it will be a sort of home coming to him.

Talking to the media at the end of the day’s walkathon, he said Mr. Sravan is a person with nationalist outlook and he as the president invites him to join the BJP. “He had been active during the separate Telangana state agitation and also got close to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. But KCR sought to crush Mr. Sravan politically unable to digest his following among the people,” he charged.

The Karimnagar MP also disclosed that the former Congress MLA Komitareddy Rajgopal Reddy will be formally joining the party on Aug. 21 in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. In fact, Mr. Reddy had met Mr. Shah on Friday to discuss the issue, he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar expressed the confidence that the party will win the Munugode bypoll at any cost and irrespective of KCR’s attention diversion tactics or spending huge sums of money. He also stated that he will be sending a bottle of polluted Musi river to the Chief Minister and also wrote, demanding immediate release of funds for river cleanup and holding health camps to provide treatment to the victims of pollution.

‘KCR responsible’

Earlier, former Minister Eatala Rajender accused KCR of being solely responsible for the present pitiable state of the welfare hostels because “neither ministers nor officials have the powers to take up remedial steps” in that direction

Parents of the six lakh students studying in various social welfare and tribal welfare hostels are under duress because of the lack of basic amenities in the institutions like provision of quality food, appointing sufficient teaching personnel, proper buildings, toilets, blankets and plates, he charged and called for immediate release of funds to ensure proper facilities are provided.

“We are hearing horror stories from the hostels about students falling sick often due to bad quality food and the conditions prevailing there. KCR will face their wrath if he continues to ignore their problems,” he said. Party vice president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar at a separate conference said that the TRS deciding to support the vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva has once again proved that the party is in league with the Congress.