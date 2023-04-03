BJP infuriated over Adani Group losing ₹11 lakh crore due to Rahul’s speech: Revanth Reddy

April 03, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was infuriated over the Adani Group’s worth falling by ₹ 11 lakh crore following Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament, and that was the major reason for his disqualification from the Parliament.

“Why are the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi worried over Adani Group losing money due to its fraudulent business practices if they don’t have an association that the entire country acknowledges,” he asked. “Such is the rage of BJP against Mr. Gandhi that he was asked to vacate his official residence as well and this is just to have some vicarious pleasure,” he said at a press conference here.

Mr. Reddy announced that as a part of the party’s agitation against the unethical disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, a post-card campaign would be launched on Monday with lakhs of cadres writing to the Prime Minister seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani issue. He said the party would organise a satyagraha on April 8 at Mancherial under the leadership of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

Mr. Reddy said a “Nirudyoga Nirasana Sabha” (Unemployed protest meeting) would be held at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s constituency Gajwel before April 25 to ensure that those involved in the TSPSC paper leak don’t go scot-free and for seeking accountability from the government. He demanded that the present TSPSC be dissolved immediately as it has lost people’s faith due to the leakage.

The present TSPSC team should not be entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the recruitment exams and a new team should be appointed to give confidence to the people. He said Congress would continue to press for the resignation of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao in this case. Mr. Reddy said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case on the TSPSC leak and this was due to the constant pressure put up by the party and the evidence it has put in the public domain.

Earlier, the TPCC State executive meeting discussed various issues in the State. AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, senior leaders V. Hanmanth Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and others spoke.