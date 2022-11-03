BJP increasing unemployment and using the youth’s frustration to divide society

Rahul Gandhi along with TPCC president, A.Revanth Reddy and Sangareddy MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Sangareddy distrcit on Thursday. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his tirade against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) stating its failure in ensuring employment and the rising frustration among the youth was being diverted to create differences between communities.

Speaking at a street corner meeting at Shivampet during his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was creating a nation of unemployed and creating insecurity to make them fight among themselves. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) too had played a role in it supporting the BJP at every step. “It’s like Modi presses a button to pass the bills and here KCR reacts like a bulb.”

He said the demonetisation had killed the small and medium enterprises apart from big industries. Taking the example of Telangana, he said earlier there were granite industries in Karimnagar and Khammam, and 4 to 5 lakh workers used to be employed. People used to come from other states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. But due to PM Modi’s demonetisation and faulty GST, those industries were destroyed and more than two lakhs have lost employment. Both the State and centre haven’t supported the victims.

Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of killing democracy in the state, he said KCR was blindly following Modi’s footsteps. “KCR doesn’t bother about providing quality education and healthcare to people of Telangana and he only bothers about increasing his assets. He browses the Dharani portal every day to know how much land he has looted from the Adivasis and poor people,” he alleged.

Mr. Gandhi later moved to Sultanpur where he would rest for the night. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will restart on November 5 as November 4 is the rest day. Sangareddy MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy whose constituency the Yatra passed through on Thursday, said the response was unbelievable and showed how people loved the Gandhi family that sacrificed for the nation.