BJP in Telangana to oppose HYDRAA demolishing homes of the poor

BJP leader and Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar says the Congress government in Telangana is going after the properties of the poor instead of the illegal constructions of bigwigs

The Bharatiya Jana Party (BJP) on Sunday said that its cadre will form a bulwark against the demolitions being taken up by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) of properties identified as having been built on water bodies or for the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Homes of the poor are being targeted, said BJP Telangana unit former president and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday. “Let the government run bulldozers over our cadre before it touches the houses of the poor. Does Indiramma Rajyam means demolishing homes of the the poor? We are ready to go to any extent for the sake of the poor and will stand guard to protect their properties. Our party is totally opposed to these demolitions,” he told the media after opening a photo exhibition at the city office.

Saying that the entire State is discussing the HYDRAA demolitions, he claimed that contrary to the expectation that the government would target the properties of bigwigs built on encroached land, it was going after the poor. “Real estate activity has taken a hit, the financial condition of Telangana is bad, but why is the government so adamant on continuing with the demolitions?” he asked.

The BJP leader accused HYDRAA of demolishing houses built after taking necessary municipal and other approvals as well as bank loans. “These are people doing small jobs and small businesspersons. Where will they go if you knock down their homes indiscriminately? ... If the government does not take a step back, we will devise a plan under the leadership of party State president G. Kishan Reddy to oppose these demolitions and make the government relent,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar saw no difference between the previous BRS government and the current Congress dispensation as “both are into cheating the public”, with the latter not implementing the promised six guarantees. Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, former MLA Ch. Ramachandra Reddy and others present.

Protest in support of farmers

In another press conference at the State office, Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender and legislative party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy, MLA P. Harish said a 24-hour protest will be organised to demand that the government fulfil the promises made to farmers such as farm-loan waiver and financial assistance to tenant farmers, at the Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, from 11 a.m. Monday.

All newly elected MPs, MLAs, senior leaders will participate in the programme, which will also see many farmers. “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has come to power making tall promises but has been deceiving different sections of the population with his anti-people policies,” they said.

“Farm-loan waiver has helped only 40% of the farmers. The rest have been denied it ... and the government has also confessed to have spent only ₹17,000 crore. We have met many farmers complaining about being left out. Till we protest publicly, this government will not accede to our demand,” said Mr. Rajender.