BJP in Telangana demands all party meeting on rain damage

July 28, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State BJP on Friday demanded that the government convene an all party meeting to discuss the situation due to the recent heavy rains that lashed several parts of the States, causing severe hardship to the people.

Party vice-president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar accused the KCR government of lacking the foresight to take measures to meet the challenges during natural calamities such as heavy rains. He held the Chief Minister and Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao responsible for allowing encroachment of lakes leading to inundations in several areas.

Addressing media persons at the party office, he observed that had the government implemented Mission Kakatiya programme in the capital, intake capacity of waterbodies would have increased, preventing floods in the adjoining colonies.

“There is no politics behind our criticism as we only want to highlight the people’s woes due to the heavy rains and wake the government up from its slumber,” maintained the BJP leader.

