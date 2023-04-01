ADVERTISEMENT

BJP hits back with posters against CM’s promises in Nizamabad

April 01, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - hyderabad

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

BJP workers put up posters against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Nizamabad after the BRS erected hoardings against BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

It was the turn of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to mock at the unfulfilled election promises of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in Nizamabad after the ruling party targeted the Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri on the Turmeric Board issue.

At several towns, BJP workers erected posters mocking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s unfulfilled promise of ₹3,016 unemployment dole to unemployed graduates, a promise made before the 2018 Assembly elections. These posters came up right beside the posters and hoardings put up by the BRS on Friday against Mr. Arvind.

The BJP posters came up overnight in retaliation to the BRS posters and apparently irate BRS workers tore up several posters against the CM making fun of his earlier promises on making Dalit first chief minister of the State. One of the posters mocked the CM saying “Our CM will cut his throat but not go back on his promise” making fun of the Dalit Chief Minister promise.

Another poster with a ‘cell phone and money bundles’ ridiculed the promise of creating an NRI Cell with ₹500 crore. Though no one claimed who put up the posters it was clear that the Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri retaliated to Friday’s BRS posters accusing him of failing to get the turmeric board as an elected MP.

