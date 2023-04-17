BJP hired adda daily-wagers for Warangal meet, says BRS

April 17, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has termed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) march organised in Warangal on Saturday in the name of unemployed youth as the march by the politically unemployed in BJP and a march to spread misinformation.

Government Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and Chairman of the Telangana Vikalangula Corporation K. Vasudeva Reddy said here on Sunday that the BJP leaders have no moral right to speak about unemployed youth since Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made poll promise to fill 2 crore jobs every year. If it all they are interested in conducting the march, it should be in Delhi, they said.

It’s ridiculous that the leaders who indulged in question paper leak are holding a march for the unemployed and there were no genuine unemployed youth in the march but only the daily-wage seekers on ‘adda’ hired by the BJP were participants, the BRS leaders said addressing a press conference. The unemployed youth are busy preparing for competitive exams at the facilities arranged by the government, they stated.

The BRS leaders noted that the State government had filled 1.32 lakh vacancies so far and more are under process. The BRS government in the State is giving priority to education and health sectors by following the ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar but the BJP is trying to divide the society in the name of religion. The BRS is following Gandhian ideology, while the BJP believes in Godse thinking, they alleged.

They suggested the BJP leaders stage a protest in Delhi for implementation of promises made in the Reorganisation Act and asked the BJP leaders to come for an open debate on development at the recently installed 125-feet Ambedkar statue. The BJP is busy dividing people in the name of religion, while the BRS is trying to rebut such efforts. They also ridiculed the BJP allegation of family rule in Telangana.

On the demand of resignation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister K.T. Rama Rao on the question paper leak issue, the BRS leaders sought to know how many Chief Ministers and Ministers of BJP-ruled States had quit their posts for question paper leaks there. They accused BJP State president Bandi Sanjay of provoking unemployed youth not to prepare for recruitment tests but participate in the BJP’s activities to oust BRS.