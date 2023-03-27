BJP has to pay price in public court: K. Narayana

March 27, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Continuing its tirade against disqualification of party general secretary Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha after a court jugdment, Congress activists held ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ at Mahatma Gandhi statue in MG Road, Secunderabad, on Monday.

The meeting was addressed by TPCC working president Anjani Kumar Yadav and vice- president Mallu Ravi. They exhibited placards written with slogans like ‘Modi Dow Down, BJP down down, Black day for Indian Democracy.’ They have even displayed half face of ‘Hitler- half face of Modi’ modified picture with a caption ‘Then and Now.’

Similar protests were held in all district headquarters in Telangana.

Expressing solidarity with the ongoing agitation by the Congress, CPI national general secretary K. Narayana has participated in the protest at Mahabubabad.

“It was surprising to ensure that Rahuld Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament within 24 hours in the biggest democracy after court judgment . There are several cases pending and the government is not responding. There are seven people with the surname of Modi who ran away from the country not clearing the debts. What we have to call it?” asked Mr. Narayana while speaking at the programme. The CPI leader wondered why the government was fearing for constituting Joint Pariamentaray Committee (JPC) stating that day-to-day inquiry would be there which would bring out facts to the fore.

He said that while Congress leaders were sent to jail for doing wrong things during the Manmohan Singh Prime Ministership, Mr Modi was sending leaders of opposition to the jail. Expressing concern that democracy in India was at risk, the CPI leader said that the BJP Government had misused democracy and BJP had to pay a heavy price in public court. Stating that this ‘politial vendetta’ was not limited to only Rahul Gandhi, he said that all political parties needed to get united as the situation may be faced by any party.