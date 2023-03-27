ADVERTISEMENT

BJP has to pay price in public court: K. Narayana

March 27, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Congress observes ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ in support of Rahul

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing its tirade against disqualification of party general secretary Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha after a court jugdment, Congress activists held ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ at Mahatma Gandhi statue in MG Road, Secunderabad, on Monday.

The meeting was addressed by TPCC working president Anjani Kumar Yadav and vice- president Mallu Ravi. They exhibited placards written with slogans like ‘Modi Dow Down, BJP down down, Black day for Indian Democracy.’ They have even displayed half face of ‘Hitler- half face of Modi’ modified picture with a caption ‘Then and Now.’

Similar protests were held in all district headquarters in Telangana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing solidarity with the ongoing agitation by the Congress, CPI national general secretary K. Narayana has participated in the protest at Mahabubabad.

“It was surprising to ensure that Rahuld Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament within 24 hours in the biggest democracy after court judgment . There are several cases pending and the government is not responding. There are seven people with the surname of Modi who ran away from the country not clearing the debts. What we have to call it?” asked Mr. Narayana while speaking at the programme. The CPI leader wondered why the government was fearing for constituting Joint Pariamentaray Committee (JPC) stating that day-to-day inquiry would be there which would bring out facts to the fore.

He said that while Congress leaders were sent to jail for doing wrong things during the Manmohan Singh Prime Ministership, Mr Modi was sending leaders of opposition to the jail. Expressing concern that democracy in India was at risk, the CPI leader said that the BJP Government had misused democracy and BJP had to pay a heavy price in public court. Stating that this ‘politial vendetta’ was not limited to only Rahul Gandhi, he said that all political parties needed to get united as the situation may be faced by any party.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US