BJP has to be defeated to save nation: CPI

Communist Party of India (CPI) national general secretary D. Raja called upon all democratic and secular forces to join hands to bring down the BJP Government at the Centre in 2024 elections. He said that this was necessary to save the nation, Constitution and democracy.

“BJP is an anti-democratic force that needs to be brought down from power. For this, everyone should join hands. The fight being waged by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is commendable. Mr. Rao should continue his fight and unite the people of Telangana in this regard,” he said while addressing the CPI State Committee third meeting at Shamshabad on Sunday.

As part of that, a huge rally was held at Shamshabad. A public meeting was held at the Zilla Parishad High School that was presided over by State secretary Chada Venkata Reddy.

CPI national secretaries Atul Kumar Anjan, K. Narayana, and Aziz Pasha attended the meeting.

Stating that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had no role in the fight against the Nizams, Mr. Raja said that people in Telangana were liberated from Nizam rule only with the help of communists. He ridiculed the statement that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would commence the year-long Telangana Liberation Day celebrations.