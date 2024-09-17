BJP has no right to talk on Telangana merger: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar

HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating it had no moral right to comment on Telangana’s merger with India. Addressing a gathering after garlanding Mahatma Gandhi’s statue and hoisting the national flag on National Integration Day, which commemorates Hyderabad State’s merger with Independent India, Mr. Goud emphasized the pivotal role of Congress in the integration of princely States like Hyderabad.

“It was Congress that secured India’s independence and integrated princely States such as Hyderabad. BJP has no moral right to discuss Telangana’s history or its merger,” Mr. Goud remarked. Urging people to reject divisive politics, he questioned whether Telangana should fall prey to BJP’s communal agenda or choose the welfare-driven approach of Congress. “Rahul Gandhi has always stood for ensuring that those in need receive their due, and under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, we will implement welfare policies of Congress in Telangana,” he affirmed.

Mr. Goud also strongly criticised Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), accusing him of betraying the aspirations of Telangana during his decade-long rule. He highlighted the Congress’s plan to install a long-overdue statue of Telangana Talli at the Secretariat, announcing its unveiling on December 9.

Further, Mr. Goud praised the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for his contributions to modern India, particularly in the IT sector and for reducing the voting age to 18. He accused BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) of disregarding Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy, despite his education and exposure. Senior Congress leaders, including former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, MLA Danam Nagender, MLC Balamuri Venkat and DCC President Rohin Reddy were present at the event.