BJP has no moral right to ask for vote: Revanth Reddy

‘Party leaders did nothing for Nalgonda’

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 10, 2022 21:49 IST

TPCC president Revanth Reddy said that AICC chief Sonia Gandhi has recognised the services of senior leader Palvai Govardhan Reddy and therefore, his daughter Palvai Sravanthi was declared party candidate for Munugode byelection.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, Mr. Reddy said that party leaders were given responsibility mandal wise and he is in charge of Narayanpur mandal. He said that the campaign by the Congress would start from September 18.

“BJP has no moral right to seek votes from the people of Telangana. The bullet train was introduced in Gujarat and not for Telangana. Let the BJP prove its commitment towards Telangana by giving national status to Palamuru-RangaReddy project,” he said.

Coming down heavily against the TRS, the TPCC president said that instead of offering land to Dalits, as promised in elections, the TRS government has been taking back assigned land.

“The TRS Government is responsible for suicides of farmers and the unemployed. People of Munugode have a chance to teach a lesson to both TRS and BJP,” said Mr. Reddy, also appealing to workers of both the communist parties to vote as per the ‘Atma Prabodham’, as party leaders took a decision as per their convenience. He even appealed to the media to support the efforts made to save the democracy.

Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the party was going to work united for its candidate’s win at Munugode.

Bose Raju, C. Damodar Rajanarasimha, Mallu Ravi, R. Damodar Reddy, and Anjan Kumar Yadav, among others, took part.

