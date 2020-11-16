BJP has no ideology, says Harish Rao

‘Both national parties did nothing for Telangana’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has alleged that BJP has been trying to gain politically by Goebbelsian campaign and it was not in favour of the public. He said that both the national parties have failed to meet the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

Participating in party workers meeting held at Patancheru along with MLA G. Mahipal Reddy on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that BJP has taken up false campaign and the party workers must refute it on every platform.

“No progress has taken place in Patancheru area in the last 70 years during the tenure of Congress and the BJP. We have promised water and are providing water to every household at an estimated cost of ₹ 251 crore. We are offering round-the-clock quality power. There is no closure of industries and labour has been getting additional revenue. Medical devices park was already established at Sultanpur followed by IT Park at Osman Nagar and LED Park at Shivanagar. These industries are providing employment to youth,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that a market yard was established at Patancheru at cost of ₹ 10 crore.

He has called upon the party workers to move door-to-door and campaign what the TRS has done to them and refute the campaign of BJP on social media platforms.

MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran, MLC Farooq Hussain, former minister V. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, former MLA Chinta Prabhakar and others were present.