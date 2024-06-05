BJP has emerged as a beacon of hope for TG people: Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy claimed that the party has emerged as a strong alternative to the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS by bagging the highest ever number of eight seats in Lok Sabha polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will become the voice of people. Despite fake videos distributed and vicious propaganda carried out by both parties charging us of planning to change the Constitution of India and removing quotas for the weaker sections, people did not believe them and supported us,” he said while talking to the media late on Tuesday night.

Mr. Reddy pointed out that even during Andhra Pradesh Government formation, the party has not won as many seats as it had now. The Minister, who has been elected as an MP for the second successive time from Secunderabad constituency, stated that for the “disgruntled and disappointed” people of Telangana, the BJP has emerged as a beacon of hope because of the “failed implementation of promises and guarantees by both the parties”.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also questioned the stance of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for not winning “50% seats” since he had called the Lok Sabha polls as a “referendum” to his six month rule.

“We will not let down the people and work with utmost dedication to raise the issues of common concern with the government,” he promised. The BRS, whose 10 year tenure was marked by “arrogance and high handedness”, has been shown its due place by the people as its candidate got defeated in even its so called “fortress of Medak”, he said.

The BJP leader said the newly-elected MPs and party leaders will sit and discuss an action plan on how to further increase support among people in the days ahead. He had no doubt whatsoever that a third term of NDA Government will be formed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and “development path of last 10 years will be continued”.

He also congratulated Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan for their decisive victory in Andhra Pradesh in alliance with BJP over YSRCP’s Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.