BJP hails budget, blames BRS for ‘non-cooperation’

February 01, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy asserted that the Centre does not have any discrimination against the Telugu States and had allotted sufficient funds to various sectors in the Union Budget on Wednesday.

“The Opposition will never appreciate the good work done by the Modi government. This is a Budget for the entire country. I will give a point by point rebuttal to the criticism by the BRS Ministers soon,” he told a press conference in New Delhi.

While stating that the Budget was forward-looking and growth-oriented towards making the country comparable to the developed nations by 2047, he did not wish to give any break up about funds allotted to the Telugu States. “We had given sufficient funds for irrigation for the Telugu States,” he claimed, when asked about the special allocation made for irrigation projects in Karnataka.

Mr. Reddy, also the Secunderabad MP, then went hammer and tongs on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the first family. “KCR and the first family have been thwarting the progress of Telangana. They have no moral right to question my work or commitment when there is no official acknowledgement to any of my official letters seeking land for the proposed Science City and many other projects,” he said.

The Union Minister further claimed that the Telangana government had not cooperated in setting up of the Cherlapalli railway terminal by refusing to part with any land, and not providing space for laying the approach road. Same went for the wagon repair factory at Kazipet.

“Not a single paisa has been given for the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) which could change the face of Telangana. The BRS leaders should be ashamed of their behaviour,” said Mr. Reddy, adding: “Anyway, I am not answerable to KCR and family but to Telangana and my constituency people.”

Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K. Laxman welcomed the centre of excellence upgradation to the Millets Research Centre in the twin cities by the Centre as announced in the Union Budget. He said the Budget besides focussing on infrastructure and agriculture had something for all sections especially the weaker sections providing the necessary financial support to propel the country into a rapid development path in the post-pandemic world.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar hailed the “inclusive” Budget with a bonanza for the middle class and the salaried even while prioritising the poor and vulnerable sections. He said the Budget under the leadership of Narendra Modi and presented by Nirmala Sitharmanan focussed on agriculture and infrastructure.