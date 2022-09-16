BJP had no role in struggle against Nizam: Mahesh Kumar Goud

TPCC working presidents Mahesh Goud and Anjan Kumar Yadav and former MP Mallu Ravi addressing the press on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Telangana Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed surprise over the way Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to take political mileage of the merger of Hyderabad into the Indian Union despite having no role in that struggle.

He said it was the Congress that helped Hyderabad gain Independence from the Nizam rule and its merger into the Indian Union with the efforts of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He said the BJP has no role either in Hyderabad’s Independence or the formation of separate Telangana.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the BJP’s conspiracy was to distort history by claiming Sardar Patel’s legacy, who was a freedom fighter and a Congressman. The party that did not exist during the freedom struggle was now trying to gain political mileage from the historic event of the people of Telangana, he said.

Mr Mahesh Goud said the Congress will celebrate the 75 years of Hyderabad’s Independence from the Nizam rule by organising events year-long in the state reaching out to people in every village. Telangana song written by Andesri ‘Jaya Jaya hey Telangana’ will be played by the Congress during these year-long celebrations and it would be declared the official state song when the Congress comes to power next year.

Similarly, the new Telangana Talli statue being designed to reflect the real Telangana of all the communities will be installed in all the 119 constituencies. The design of the new statue will be released on Saturday when the national flag is hoisted at Gandhi Bhavan.

He said the Telangana flag is being designed with the suggestions of poets, intellectuals and people of all walks of society. He said the issue was also discussed with all the senior leaders of the party and their view was also taken on shaping the new flag.

He demanded that KCR function with democratic principles and as per the Constitution written by Ambedkar. Merely naming the Secretariat after him but ruling against the Constitutional principles will not serve the welfare of Dalits or other communities.

Former MP Mallu Ravi said it was laughable that TRS leaders were pouring milk on KCR’s pictures instead of Ambedkar. “KCR can’t divert the attention of Dalits from his failed promises like distribution of three acres to Dalits, diversion of funds from SC and ST sub-plan, snatching assigned lands given to Dalits by the Congress,” he said.