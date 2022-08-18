BJP Govt. set a wrong precedent by releasing rapists: Uttam

Nalgonda MP and former TPCC President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has accused the BJP government of setting a bad precedent by releasing 11 convicts of rape and murder in the Bilquis Bano case of Gujarat and demanded that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi break his silence.

Speaking to media persons in Kodad on Thursday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said they were involved in the gang rape of Bilquis Bano, who was then five months pregnant, and the brutal murder of seven members of her family in Randhikpur village of Dahod district of Gujarat. He said all the accused were convicted after a long battle involving the Supreme Court and investigation done by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

However, the BJP government in Gujarat carried out the remission of sentence in the case with such ease that it had sent a wrong message that there was no importance to the courts and justice system, he alleged. Prime Minister must clarify whether the decision was taken by the Gujarat government in consultation with the Centre as it is mandated by law since the case was investigated by the CBI, he asked.

The Congress MP also questioned the silence of Union Minister Smriti Irani who made a huge hue and cry on a non-issue during the last Parliament session. “By remaining silent, Smriti Irani and other BJP leaders are endorsing the release of rapists from prisons,” he said. Mr. Reddy said he was also shocked that neither the Supreme Court nor any High Court took cognizance of the matter.